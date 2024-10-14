Bahraich violence: Priyanka appeals to Adityanath for prompt action
Communal tension has been rising in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich following the alleged shooting of a youth
Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the administration's "inaction" amid the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich is "unfortunate" and appealed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take the strictest action against the culprits.
A youth was killed as communal violence broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahrajganj area in Bahraich's Mansoor village on Sunday following a disagreement over music being blasted from loudspeakers. Around half-a-dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing, while 30 were detained.
On Monday, restless crowds, including some people armed with sticks and iron rods, roamed the streets and shops were set on fire as tensions escalated.
In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The news of violence in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh and the inaction of the administration are extremely sad and unfortunate.
"I appeal to the chief minister of the state and the state administration to take immediate action, take the public into confidence and stop the violence. Strictest action should be taken against the culprits," she said.
"My humble appeal to the public is that please do not take the law into your own hands and maintain peace," the Congress general-secretary also said.
Chief minister Adityanath has denounced the violence and said the guilty will not be spared.
Bahraich SP Vrinda Shukla said police have booked a man and detained around 30 people following Sunday's violence, which was allegedly triggered by a disagreement over music being blasted from loudspeakers while the immersion procession was passing through the area. She added that an adequate police force has been deployed.
Officials said home secretary Sanjeev Gupta and additional director-general of police (law and order) Amitabh Yash have reached the spot to take stock of the situation. "The situation is being brought under control and anti-social elements are being chased away," said Shukla.
The SP said a case has been registered against a person identified only as Salman so far. Gunshots were reportedly fired from his house, which also functions as a shop.
Ram Gopal Mishra of Rehua Mansoor village was walking in the procession when he took a bullet wound. He was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment, one of his family members said.
As communal tensions rose in the area after his death, similar processions were cancelled in Fakharpur town and some other places.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines