Bahraich violence: Priyanka appeals to Adityanath for prompt action

Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the administration's "inaction" amid the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich is "unfortunate" and appealed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take the strictest action against the culprits.

A youth was killed as communal violence broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahrajganj area in Bahraich's Mansoor village on Sunday following a disagreement over music being blasted from loudspeakers. Around half-a-dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing, while 30 were detained.

On Monday, restless crowds, including some people armed with sticks and iron rods, roamed the streets and shops were set on fire as tensions escalated.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The news of violence in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh and the inaction of the administration are extremely sad and unfortunate.

"I appeal to the chief minister of the state and the state administration to take immediate action, take the public into confidence and stop the violence. Strictest action should be taken against the culprits," she said.

"My humble appeal to the public is that please do not take the law into your own hands and maintain peace," the Congress general-secretary also said.