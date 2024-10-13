Uttar Pradesh diary: Roiling the communal cauldron to telling effect

Why burn Ravana’s effigy on Dussehra? If you must burn someone’s effigy, let it be the Prophet’s. This rabid statement made by Yati Narsinghanand at Hindi Bhavan in Ghaziabad’s Lohia Nagar on 29 September was greeted with cheers and claps by the audience, among them several women, some on stage with the infamous head priest of the Dasna Devi temple. As the video clip went viral, protests erupted not just in western UP but also across the country.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi lodged an FIR and demanded that cases be booked against the preacher under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and the new version of the Indian Sedition Act. The police, mainstream media and BJP and RSS leaders did what was expected—nothing. The Supreme Court’s directions that police should suo motu take action on hate speech were also ignored.

Narsinghanand has been spewing hate speech against Muslims for years without facing any consequences, leave alone investigation. He probably considered himself above the law which would explain his amazement at being apprehended by the police on 5 October.

It seems snowballing protests and international outrage finally prompted Yogi Adityanath and the UP Police to act. On 7 October, the chief minister held a review meeting to assess the ‘law-and-order situation’, belatedly asserting that insulting the Prophet or gods of any religion was undesirable and would be punished.

In the same breath, he declared the government would not tolerate protest as a pretext for lawlessness. The police duly booked protestors and also lodged an FIR against fact checker Mohammed Zubair, based on a complaint made by the preacher’s aide, Udita Tyagi, who alleged that Zubair had posted an old clip to instigate violence against the 58-year-old priest.