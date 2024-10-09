UP: 47 booked for communal remarks during protest against non-veg hotels in Shamli

Forty-seven Hindu activists have been booked in Shamli district for allegedly making communal statements during a meeting held to demand the closure of non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants, police said on Sunday.

The Hindu panchayat led by Mahant Swami Yashvir of Yog Sadhan Ashram Bhagra -- who has been named in the FIR -- was allegedly held in Thanabhawan town on September 29 without permission, they said.

In response to the police case lodged, Hindu activists have announced plans to stage a protest on October 10, opposing the charges levelled against their fellow activists.

The Indian Express reported that during the incident last week, hundreds of people led by Yashveer Maharaj, who runs the Yoga Sadhna Yashveer Ashram in the Uttar Pradesh village of Baghera, around 15 km from Muzaffarnagar, held a Hindu mahapanchayat outside a restaurant selling non-vegetarian food in Shamli town on Sunday, leading to its closure.