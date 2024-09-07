Why was a class 3 student suspended for bringing non-veg food to school?

A class 3 student in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha has found himself at the centre of a heated controversy for allegedly bringing non-vegetarian food to school as his tiffin. What could have been a simple lunchtime choice has now escalated into a full-blown conflict involving religious tensions, accusations, and a viral video.

How did a tiffin box become such a contentious issue?

The incident unfolded at Hilton Convent School on 5 September, where a seven-year-old boy, identified only as a student from the Muslim community, was suspended for allegedly carrying non-vegetarian food in his lunchbox.

According to police officials, the issue surfaced when school principal Avnish Kumar Sharma accused the boy of "regularly" bringing non-vegetarian food. This claim was reportedly corroborated by a video that has since gone viral on social media.

The situation escalated further when a video surfaced showing a heated exchange between the principal and the student's mother. In the nearly 4.30-minute clip, the principal can be purportedly heard making derogatory remarks about the student's Muslim background, according to the Times of India.

As per an Economic Times report, Sharma can also be heard saying, "I won’t teach children who will demolish temples after growing up..." He also accused the family of "converting others through such food dishes", the report added.

In 2018, anthropologist Dr Balamurali Natarajan and political economist Dr Suraj Jacob published a study titled 'Provincialising' Vegetarianism Putting Indian Food Habits in Their Place', updating it with another study in 2020. Both studies were published in the Economic and Political Weekly, and used data, mainly from NSSO, the National Family Health Survey, and the India Human Development Survey.