Bail for Mahesh Raut in Bhima Koregaon-Elgaar Parishad case

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to one of the accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon-Elgaar Parishad conspiracy case, Mahesh Raut and granted the National Investigation Agency’s plea to stay it for a week.

A Division Bench comprising Justice AS Gadkari and Justice Sharmila Deshmukh on Thursday observed that several provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act invoked against the tribal rights activist Raut were inapplicable.

Raut was nabbed on June 6, 2018 in the case for alleged links with Maoists and has been in jail since then.

Raut’s lawyer, Senior Advocate Mihir Desai contended that contrary to the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) claims, his client was not a member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), but was a TISS graduate, a recipient of the Prime Minister’s Fellowship, and worked for the tribals in Gadchiroli with the government.