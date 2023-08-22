Bhima Koregaon case: SC asks NIA to file reply on activist Jyoti Jagtap's bail plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its reply on the bail plea submitted by activist Jyoti Jagtap, who is currently jailed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) levelled against her in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Kumar granted leave in the matter and directed the NIA to file before September 14 its affidavit along with the entire pleadings filed in the Bombay High Court.

During the hearing, the probe agency sought a period of two weeks to file its additional reply.