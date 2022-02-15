Bajrang Dal members booked for harassing couples on V-Day

Bajrang Dal members have been booked for allegedly harassing couples in public places on the occasion of Valentine's Day on Monday.



Agra DIG-SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said that an FIR was registered after it came to light that the Bajrang Dal members had harassed boys and girls in the city.



"Some boys and girls were sitting in the Paliwal Park under Hariparvat police circle. Some Bajrang Dal workers reached there and misbehaved with them. A case has been lodged at the local police station and legal action is being taken," Singh said.