Battle for UP: Yogi says nation run by Constitution, not Sharia

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the "nation would be run by the Constitution and not by the Sharia".



Yogi Adityanath, during his election meetings on Sunday evening, warned religious fanatics 'dreaming about Ghazwa-e-Hind' (Islamic conquest of India) and said that "those with a Talibani mindset should give up their dream. India will be run by the constitution. And every institution has the right to formulate its own dress code."



He also warned that gangsters trying to come of hideouts in the poll season will be smoked out of their dens, if they harassed women or took to crime.