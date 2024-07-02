Bajrang Dal, VHP vandalise Ahmedabad Congress office

Hours after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi delivered a fiery speech in Parliament critiquing the BJP's claim to speak for the Hindus of India, Bajrang Dal activists attacked and vandalised the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the Gujarat Congress office in Ahmedabad, on Monday night, 1 July.

According to the Gujarat Congress, individuals associated with the BJP, Bajrang Dal and VHP hurled stones at the office in protest against Gandhi's comments in his parliamentary speech.

The right-wing activists also defaced posters and photos of Rahul Gandhi with black ink, and allegedly beat up the security guard at the office, as well as manhandling his wife and daughter, who were present on the premises.