The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a series of measures to strengthen healthcare facilities in Balaghat district amid outrage over the deaths of tribal children and criticism from the Congress and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke.

Deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla reviewed health arrangements in Balaghat through video conferencing from Bhopal on Sunday, 13 September and directed officials to ensure effective healthcare coverage across the district, including remote and rural areas.

Shukla said 67 new medical officers had been posted in the district and Rs 2 crore had been sanctioned to strengthen existing health facilities. He also directed officials to set up two new primary health centres, one sub-health centre and two mobile medical units.

The government has ordered officials to ensure 100 per cent vaccination, identify children who have missed doses and conduct special drives in difficult-to-reach areas. It has also promised alternative vaccination arrangements, including the hiring of vaccinators and the use of alternate vaccine-delivery mechanisms in remote areas.

Officials said timely registration and antenatal check-ups of pregnant women, identification and follow-up of high-risk pregnancies and institutional deliveries would be prioritised.