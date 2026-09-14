Congress plans Balaghat march over deaths of more than 30 tribal children

The Madhya Pradesh Congress will launch a mass movement in Balaghat district on 15 September over the deaths of more than 30 tribal children in the Birsa region.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari will lead a ‘Nyay Yatra’ from Ambedkar Chowk to the district collector’s office after addressing a public meeting in Balaghat. He is also expected to meet the families of the deceased children.

The Congress has blamed the deaths on illness and alleged administrative neglect, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party government of displaying apathy towards the tribal community.

In a post on X, the party said that more than 30 children had died, leaving several families devastated. It added that members of the Congress Seva Dal, accompanied by its chief B.V. Srinivas, had visited the affected families and offered assistance.

Patwari also criticised the state government on social media, alleging that it had remained silent over the deaths and had failed to support the grieving families. He said the Congress would continue pressing for justice and measures to prevent similar deaths.