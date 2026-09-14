Congress plans Balaghat march over deaths of more than 30 tribal children
Jitu Patwari will lead the 15 September protest, demanding accountability and support for the affected families
The Madhya Pradesh Congress will launch a mass movement in Balaghat district on 15 September over the deaths of more than 30 tribal children in the Birsa region.
State Congress president Jitu Patwari will lead a ‘Nyay Yatra’ from Ambedkar Chowk to the district collector’s office after addressing a public meeting in Balaghat. He is also expected to meet the families of the deceased children.
The Congress has blamed the deaths on illness and alleged administrative neglect, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party government of displaying apathy towards the tribal community.
In a post on X, the party said that more than 30 children had died, leaving several families devastated. It added that members of the Congress Seva Dal, accompanied by its chief B.V. Srinivas, had visited the affected families and offered assistance.
Patwari also criticised the state government on social media, alleging that it had remained silent over the deaths and had failed to support the grieving families. He said the Congress would continue pressing for justice and measures to prevent similar deaths.
The district Congress has intensified preparations for the protest. Party office-bearers and workers recently met at the local Circuit House under the leadership of district Congress president Sanjay Uike to finalise arrangements and assign responsibilities.
According to the scheduled programme, Patwari will arrive in Gondia aboard the Gondwana Express at around 10.30 am before travelling by road to Balaghat, where he is expected to reach by 11.30 am. A public meeting is planned for noon.
Apart from the children’s deaths, the Congress plans to raise several other issues, including an alleged rice scam, the so-called ‘double money’ scheme case, the alleged police assault of a pregnant woman and the demand for paddy procurement at Rs 3,100 per quintal.
Following the meeting, party leaders and workers will march to the district collector’s office and submit a memorandum seeking justice for the affected families. The district unit has urged workers from all frontal organisations to participate in large numbers.
With IANS inputs