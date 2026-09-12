Sagar hooch deaths trigger political row as Congress targets BJP

A political row has erupted in Madhya Pradesh following the deaths of 18 people who allegedly consumed illicit liquor in Sagar district, with Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accusing BJP leaders and government officials of involvement in the illegal trade.

During a visit to Chhatarpur on Saturday, the former chief minister demanded action against those involved in the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor across the state. He questioned why the trade had continued despite the authorities being aware of its scale.

“I say that this should be stopped across the entire state. When the government knows that liquor is being sold on such a large scale, why is it allowing this to happen? Why have licences not been cancelled, and why has no action been taken against it?” Singh asked.

He said the tragedy should not be viewed merely as a failure of law and order, claiming that the revenue generated from liquor had also influenced the government’s response.

“This is also a source of income for the government, and it affects revenue as well. Therefore, somewhere, officials in the administrative system and some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are involved in this, which is why this is happening,” Singh told IANS.