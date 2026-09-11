Sagar hooch tragedy: Prime accused injured in police encounter

The prime accused in the Sagar spurious liquor tragedy, Ravi Lakhera, was injured in a brief exchange of fire with police in the Baraytha forest on Friday morning while allegedly attempting to evade arrest, police said.

Lakhera sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was subsequently admitted to Banda Hospital for treatment. Police had announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The encounter came as Madhya Pradesh Police intensified its crackdown on those allegedly involved in the manufacture, distribution and sale of spurious liquor in Sagar district, where the incident has caused widespread concern.

The administration has officially confirmed 16 deaths in the tragedy so far. However, three more patients undergoing treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College reportedly died on Thursday. Their deaths have not yet been officially added to the toll.

The tragedy unfolded after several people in villages in the Banda-Shahgarh area allegedly consumed spurious liquor on the night of 4-5 September. A number of victims were later admitted to hospitals with serious symptoms.