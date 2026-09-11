Sagar hooch tragedy: Prime accused injured in police encounter
According to police, Ravi Lakhera was injured in a brief police encounter in Baraytha forest while allegedly trying to evade arrest
The prime accused in the Sagar spurious liquor tragedy, Ravi Lakhera, was injured in a brief exchange of fire with police in the Baraytha forest on Friday morning while allegedly attempting to evade arrest, police said.
Lakhera sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was subsequently admitted to Banda Hospital for treatment. Police had announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for information leading to his arrest.
The encounter came as Madhya Pradesh Police intensified its crackdown on those allegedly involved in the manufacture, distribution and sale of spurious liquor in Sagar district, where the incident has caused widespread concern.
The administration has officially confirmed 16 deaths in the tragedy so far. However, three more patients undergoing treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College reportedly died on Thursday. Their deaths have not yet been officially added to the toll.
The tragedy unfolded after several people in villages in the Banda-Shahgarh area allegedly consumed spurious liquor on the night of 4-5 September. A number of victims were later admitted to hospitals with serious symptoms.
Chief minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the government would take stringent action against everyone responsible for the incident.
“I have directed the administration to take strict action, and those responsible will not be spared,” Yadav told reporters.
Reacting to the police action against Lakhera, the chief minister said he had been informed about the encounter and reiterated that those involved in the tragedy would face action.
“We will not spare anyone responsible and will continue taking strict action against those involved in such incidents,” he said.
Police have so far named 33 people as accused in the case. Of these, 18, including Lakhera, have been arrested, according to officials.
One accused has died, another is undergoing treatment in hospital, while 13 others remain absconding.
Authorities have also begun taking action against properties allegedly linked to the accused as part of the wider crackdown.
On Thursday, bulldozers demolished illegal portions of five houses belonging to three accused — Manish Lodhi, Chandrabhan Singh Rajput and Ashish Sahu.
The action followed Yadav’s directive for strict measures against those allegedly involved in the manufacture and supply of spurious liquor, as well as other illegal activities linked to the tragedy.
The state government has also ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. The probe is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the sale and consumption of the spurious liquor, identify those responsible for its manufacture and distribution, and determine whether there were lapses in enforcement or administration.
With IANS inputs