Delhi Police arrest man with 1,050 quarters of illicit liquor in Bhati Mines

Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man and recovered 1,050 quarters of illicit liquor from a car in the Bhati Mines area, officials said on Friday.

The operation was conducted by personnel from the Bhati Mines police post, which falls under Maidan Garhi Police Station, after they received information about the illegal transportation and supply of liquor in the area.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team laid a trap near Aaloo Mor in Sanjay Colony. Officers attempted to stop a Swift car as it approached the location, but the driver allegedly accelerated and tried to escape.

Police personnel intercepted the vehicle and arrested the driver, identified as Ajay, a resident of Sanjay Colony in Bhati Mines.

A search of the car led to the recovery of 21 cartons containing 1,050 quarters of illicit liquor.