Delhi Police arrest man with 1,050 quarters of illicit liquor in Bhati Mines
Police say the consignment was brought from Haryana for distribution in Sanjay Colony and Rajpur Khurd
Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man and recovered 1,050 quarters of illicit liquor from a car in the Bhati Mines area, officials said on Friday.
The operation was conducted by personnel from the Bhati Mines police post, which falls under Maidan Garhi Police Station, after they received information about the illegal transportation and supply of liquor in the area.
Acting on the tip-off, a police team laid a trap near Aaloo Mor in Sanjay Colony. Officers attempted to stop a Swift car as it approached the location, but the driver allegedly accelerated and tried to escape.
Police personnel intercepted the vehicle and arrested the driver, identified as Ajay, a resident of Sanjay Colony in Bhati Mines.
A search of the car led to the recovery of 21 cartons containing 1,050 quarters of illicit liquor.
During questioning, Ajay allegedly told investigators that he had collected the consignment from Gawal Pahari in Haryana’s Gurugram district. The liquor was reportedly intended for delivery to a person identified as Sansi for distribution in Sanjay Colony and Rajpur Khurd.
The vehicle used to transport the consignment is registered in the name of Prashant, also known as Vikram, a Gurugram resident. Police are examining his role and investigating others suspected of being associated with the supply network.
A case has been registered at Maidan Garhi Police Station under Sections 33 and 58 of the Delhi Excise Act.
Preliminary findings suggest that the accused used a private vehicle to transport illicit liquor from Haryana to Delhi before supplying it to local distributors and customers, police said.
Investigators also found that Ajay had previously been involved in another case registered in Delhi’s Kalkaji area. Further investigation is under way.
With IANS inputs