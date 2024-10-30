Balasore triple train tragedy: Signal staff union welcomes bail for 3 accused

The Indian Railway S&T Maintainers' Union welcomed the Orissa High Court's decision on Tuesday, 29 October, to grant bail to the three accused in the June 2023 Balasore triple train accident, which killed about 300 passengers.

The high court granted conditional bail to the three men, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for their alleged involvement in the triple train tragedy that took place at Balasore's Bahanaga Bazar, which that had also left more than 1,200 injured.

Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of the Indian Railway S&T Maintainers' Union, said, "We came to know that the high court has granted bail to all the three accused. The union welcomes the decision."

Prakash also pleaded for their release before Diwali.

However, Kedar Nath Tripathy, a lawyer who appeared for one of the accused, expressed reservation on their early release due to legal formalities.

"The court pronounced the order for the grant of bail on Tuesday. Now the certified copies of the orders have to be submitted to the CBI court to get the release orders. I think it will take time and it might go beyond Diwali," Tripathy told PTI.

The CBI arrested Mohammad Amir Khan, Arun Kumar Mahanta and Pappu Yadav of the signal and telecommunications (S&T) department on 7 July 2023, for allegedly causing the death of passengers and destroying evidence.

While Mahanta and Yadav were posted as senior section engineer (in-charge) and technician, respectively, in Balasore, Khan worked as senior section engineer at Solo near Balasore.

A single-judge bench of Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra ordered their release on bail. They are required to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 each, along with two local solvent sureties of the same amount.