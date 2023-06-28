Bamboo plantations, salt lick blocks, check dams to minimise man-elephant conflict in J'Khand: PCCF

With rise in man-animal conflict in Jharkhand as elephants are losing their habitats, plans are afoot to rejuvenate their fragmented corridors with bamboo plantation, placing salt-lick blocks and constructing check dams so that the pachyderms remain within forest confines, a top forest official said.

Increasing mining activities, rampant urbanisation, agriculture and highway construction have resulted in the fragmentation of traditional elephant corridors in the state leading to increased human-animal conflict, the official said.

"Human-animal conflicts have been a huge concern for Jharkhand in the last 5 to 10 years mainly on account of habitat fragmentation, It is not only the corridor but the whole habitat which has been impacted as such and the areas where elephant herds used to reside for many months have gradually been fragmented due to development and mining operations...