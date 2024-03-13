Ban 23 breeds of dogs, Centre tells states amid deaths from pet attacks

The Central government has directed states to ban the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of ferocious dogs, including pitbull terrier, American bulldog, rottweiler and mastiffs, amid rising instances of people dying from pet dog attacks. The directive issued to states and Union Territories bars people from keeping as many as 23 breeds of dogs as pets.

In a letter dated 12 March to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, the department of animal husbandry and dairying also said these breeds of dogs, which have already been kept as pets, should be sterilised to prevent further breeding.

Flagging serious recent issues of human deaths from bites by some ferocious breeds of dogs kept as pets, the department said it has received representations from citizens, citizen forums and animal welfare organisations (AWOs) to ban some of the breeds of dogs from keeping them as pets and other purposes.

The department of animal husbandry and dairying had set up an expert committee under the chairmanship of the animal husbandry commissioner, with members from various stakeholder organisations and experts in view of the representations.