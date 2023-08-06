Ban on polygamy: Expert committee submits report to Assam CM

The expert committee formed by the state government to study and submit a report on the ban of polygamy in Assam submitted its report on Sunday, the Chief Minister said.

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Today, the Expert Committee, formed to examine the legislative competence of the State Legislature to enact a law to end polygamy in Assam, submitted its report. Assam is now closer of creating a positive ecosystem for women's empowerment irrespective of caste, creed or religion.”