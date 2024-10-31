Bandhavgarh: Two more elephants die, toll now nine; another critical

Two more wild elephants have died in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) after consuming a toxic substance, taking the toll to nine so far this week, while another is in a critical condition, an official said on Thursday. "One tusker died on Wednesday and another one on Thursday morning. One more is battling for life," he told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Post-mortem examinations of eight elephants have been completed, while the autopsy of the ninth was currently on, he said.

When contacted over phone, additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) L. Krishnamoorthy said, "Autopsies have been conducted and veterinary doctors on the basis on circumstantial evidences have said toxicity has been observed in their stomach."

"Also, a lot of kodo millet has been found (in their stomach)," said Krishnamoorthy, who heads the state government-appointed five-member committee probing the death of tuskers in Bandhavgarh, which is spread across Umaria and Katni districts in eastern Madhya Pradesh.