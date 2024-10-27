Bandra stampede latest example of India's crumbling infrastructure: Rahul

Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said Sunday's stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station was the latest example of India's crumbling infrastructure. He also asserted that inaugurations and publicity were acceptable only when the foundation behind them was about working for public good.

Nine people were injured in a stampede amid a rush to board a Gorakhpur-bound train at Bandra station on Sunday, local civic and disaster control officials said. The Western Railway, meanwhile, said in a statement that two persons were injured.

In view of the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals, a large number of people planning to go back to their native places had reached Bandra terminus, where several passengers rushed to board the unreserved train when it was being brought to a platform, sources said.

Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X, "Inaugurations and publicity are acceptable only when the foundation behind them is about working for public good. When people lose their lives owing to a lack of maintenance and neglect of public property and bridges, platforms or statues start crumbling after the ribbon cutting, it is a matter of serious concern."