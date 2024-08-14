Bangladesh keen to work with India, but Hasina's comments 'not conducive', official says

Bangladesh's interim government wants to work closely with India to promote bilateral relations, foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain said on Wednesday, but indicated that deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's public statements from India are "not conducive" to fostering better bilateral ties.

Hossain's statement came after Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call on him and discussed bilateral ties in the wake of the recent developments in Bangladesh, which witnessed large scale violence and attacks on minorities and temples. Verma also attended the oath-taking ceremony of the interim government last week.

During the meeting, Hossain said Bangladesh wants to work closely with India to promote bilateral relations and stressed more ‘people-centric engagement’ in the upcoming days.

Hossain affirmed the interim government's commitment to ensure the peaceful coexistence of different communities in Bangladesh, including the minorities.

This was Verma's first meeting with Hossain after the formation of the interim government following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led regime. Hasina resigned and fled to India on 5 August following massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

Hossain said the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is committed to ensuring a transition to inclusive and pluralistic democracy and creating an atmosphere to hold free, fair and participatory elections.