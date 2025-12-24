Osman Hadi killing aimed at derailing elections, alleges brother

Dhaka’s already tense political climate has intensified after the brother of slain radical Sharif Osman Hadi accused elements within Bangladesh’s interim government, headed by Muhammad Yunus, of orchestrating the killing to derail the national elections scheduled for February 2026.

Speaking at a public programme organised by Inqilab Moncho outside the National Museum in Dhaka on Tuesday, Sharif Omar Hadi alleged that his brother’s death was being exploited to destabilise the electoral process. Addressing the interim administration directly, he claimed the killing was deliberate and politically motivated, and urged authorities not to undermine the election environment.

According to local media reports, Omar Hadi said his brother had been in favour of holding the polls within the proposed timeline and warned the government that failure to deliver justice would have serious political consequences. He called for a swift and transparent trial, arguing that the lack of visible progress in the investigation had fuelled public anger and suspicion.

Inqilab Moncho, the platform with which the slain Hadi was associated, has sharply escalated its stance against the interim government. Its member secretary, Abdullah Al Jaber, reiterated an ultimatum demanding that those responsible for the killing be identified and arrested within 30 working days. He said the warning had first been issued earlier this week and would be followed by intensified agitation if ignored.

The group has also accused senior officials of indifference, alleging that the Home Adviser and his special assistant failed to act even after a 24-hour ultimatum announced during Hadi’s funeral on 20 December. Al Jaber claimed that the absence of senior officials from official briefings signalled an attempt to downplay the incident.