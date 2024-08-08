Bangladeshi people come first, up to Hasina to decide travel plans: India

As an interim government takes charge in Bangladesh, India on Thursday said the interests of Bangladeshi people are foremost in its mind and that it is up to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to decide on her future travel plans.

Outlining New Delhi's approach on the evolving situation in Bangladesh, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said it is the responsibility of every government to ensure the well-being of all its citizens. He also said India wants restoration of peace and stability in the country "as soon as possible" so that normal life can begin.

The comments came as Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge as interim head of a new Bangladesh government, days after Hasina resigned on Monday and landed in Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad near Delhi following weeks of violent protests spearheaded by the Students Against Discrimination movement.

"As far as we are concerned, the government of India and people of India are concerned — for us, the interest of the people of Bangladesh is foremost in our minds," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing. "We also want to make it clear that it is the responsibility of every government to ensure the well-being of all its citizens. We hope for early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh. This is both in the interests of the country itself and for the larger region as a whole."