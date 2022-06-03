Bank manager killed in Kashmir cremated in Raj village

The body of Vijay Beniwal, a resident of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district who was killed in a terrorist attack in Kashmir, was cremated in his native village Bhagwan on Friday.



The body reached the village from Kashmir on Friday morning.



Beniwal's last rites took place in the village's cremation ground and was attended by hundreds of people.



Around 7 a.m., Beniwal's wife reached Bhagwan village with her husband's body. Seeing the dead body of the son, the father fell unconscious. The last rites were performed shortly afterwards. Vijay had promised to come to the village in July. After marriage, he had not returned to the village. He wanted to change his cadre and also took a test for it.