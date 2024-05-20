Baramulla Lok Sabha seat records all-time high voter turnout, claims ECI

Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which was once militancy-infested, recorded its highest-ever voter turnout on Monday at 59 per cent on a violence-free polling day according to Election Commission of India data, the Union territory's chief electoral officer P.K. Pole said in Srinagar.

He also said the Sopore Assembly segment of the parliamentary constituency witnessed a healthy turnout of 44 per cent after recording single-digit polling percentages in the past couple of decades.

"The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a record voter turnout since parliamentary polls were first held here in 1967," Pole told reporters at the end of polling.

The previous highest voter turnout in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency was reportedly recorded in 1984 at 58.90 per cent. This year, it was 59 per cent, Pole said.