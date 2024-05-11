J&K administration creating fear to help BJP win elections: Farooq Abdullah

"We do not have to fear them as tomorrow they will be under your feet, their pride will go away. I want to tell LG (J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha) to stop harassing people. If you think that by using police to harass our people, you (BJP) will win elections, then you will lose the elections by such things," he added.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the BJP would lose the elections in the entire country.

"Not only in J&K, but you will lose polls in the entire India, I can give you in writing. Then, you will have to pack your bags and return to where you came from," Abdullah said as he again asked the LG to stop using the police to harass NC workers.

"God is watching how you (BJP) are using your agencies to try to suppress us in the entire country, but you do not know His power is very strong. His power drowned Pharaon, so He can drown your power too," he added.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was only attacking Muslims as he had no other issues to raise.

There is not a day when Modi does not attack Muslims. Modi has forgotten the issues which propelled him to the PM's post, he said.