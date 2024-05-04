Farooq Abdullah urges meaningful solutions for Kashmiri Pandit migrants

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah has said the issues related to Kashmiri Pandit migrants are not merely a matter of statistics but a humanitarian crisis that demands urgent attention and meaningful solutions.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting the Kashmiri migrants' sufferings for political gains, without genuinely addressing their grievances or ensuring their rightful return and resettlement in their homeland.

"The Kashmiri migrants issue is not merely a matter of statistics or political rhetoric, but a humanitarian crisis that demands urgent attention and meaningful solutions," Abdullah said while interacting with a delegation of Kashmiri migrants in Jammu on Friday, 3 May.

The delegation of migrants was headed by former NC MLC and the chairman of the party's minority cell, Bhushan Lal Bhat, who apprised Abdullah of the hardships being faced by the community, according to a release issued by the party.

Bhat said most of the Kashmiri migrants residing in the Jagti, Purkhoo, Muthi, Buta Nagar and Nagrota camps here as well as those settled in Jammu, Kathua and Udhampur districts are facing problems in the absence of basic amenities for them.