Barefoot College founder and social activist Bunker Roy dies at 81

Renowned social activist and Barefoot College founder Bunker Roy dies at 81 at his home in Tilonia, Rajasthan

Founded Barefoot College in 1972, empowering rural communities through solar energy, education, healthcare and water conservation

His pioneering work trained rural women as solar engineers and promoted village self-reliance across India and other countries

Renowned social activist and Barefoot College founder Sanjit Bunker Roy, who dedicated more than five decades to rural development and women's empowerment, died at his home in Tilonia, Rajasthan, on Tuesday morning. He was 81.

Roy breathed his last at 6.15 am in the presence of his wife, noted social activist Aruna Roy, and other close associates, according to a statement issued by people associated with him.

"Bunker Roy passed away peacefully at 6.15 am this morning with Aruna and others around him. He went as he wanted to, in his own home in Tilonia, surrounded by some of the countless people who loved and cared for him deeply and passionately," the statement said.

Activist Nikhil Dey said Roy's funeral would be held in Tilonia at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Roy founded the Social Work and Research Centre, popularly known as Barefoot College, in Tilonia in 1972. What began as a grassroots initiative in a small Rajasthan village eventually grew into an internationally recognised organisation working towards sustainable rural development.

His approach was rooted in the belief that rural communities, including people without formal education, possessed the knowledge and ability to address their own challenges when provided with appropriate training and opportunities.