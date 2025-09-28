Bareilly violence: Security remains heightened, neighbouring districts on high alert

Heightened security, heavy police patrolling and flag marches to restore normalcy - these were scenes from Bareilly on Sunday, a day after 39 people, including local cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, were arrested following overnight house-to-house raids in connection with the recent violence during a protest supporting the 'I love Muhammad' campaign.

The cleric's arrest on Saturday prompted administrations in neighbouring districts to go on high alert.

Raza's arrest followed a day of tension in Bareilly, where a large crowd carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters clashed with police outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers. The crowd was reportedly angry over the cancellation of a proposed demonstration called by Raza, the founder of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, who claimed the authorities denied permission for it.

Ten cases have been filed against 180 named and 2,500 unidentified "rioters", including Raza, under various sections for inciting violence, vandalism, rioting, stone-pelting and hurting religious sentiments at various police stations across the city, including Kotwali, Premnagar, Baradari, Cantt, and Quila, officials said.

Overnight house-to-house raids were carried out to nab the accused, they said.

The neighbouring districts, including Rampur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad, Badaun, Sambhal, Bijnor, Amroha, and Fatehgarh, have been put on high alert by their administrations, starting Sunday.

These districts reportedly house a large number of Raza’s supporters.

Bareilly itself remains an effective garrison, with internet services suspended for 48 hours and the area around the highly sensitive Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat turned into a security fortress.