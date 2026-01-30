Barmer administration withdraws Republic Day honour after deepfake allegations

The Barmer district administration has withdrawn a Republic Day award conferred on Dinesh Manju after objections were raised over his alleged involvement in a deepfake video case targeting Bayana MLA Ritu Banawat.

Manju had been honoured at a district-level Republic Day समारोह on 26 January for his contribution to wildlife conservation. However, Banawat, an Independent legislator, publicly objected to the recognition, alleging that Manju was the main accused in the creation and circulation of a deepfake video of her on social media.

She said that although some of the accused in the case had been arrested, Manju remained absconding. “I complained to the Additional Director General of Crime. His accomplices were arrested, but the main accused is still at large. Honouring such a person reflects a serious failure of the system,” Banawat said.

Following the controversy, Barmer Collector Tina Dabi issued an order late on Thursday withdrawing the district-level honour and the certificate of appreciation awarded to Manju. She also directed that an enquiry be conducted into the role of officials responsible for recommending his name.