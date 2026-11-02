Barmer medical college takes action against 80 students over ragging complaints

Government Medical College in Barmer has taken disciplinary action against 80 students following a ragging inquiry.

Penalties include permanent hostel expulsion for 13 students and academic suspensions of up to 60 days.

Complaints involved obscene WhatsApp messages, verbal abuse and mental harassment of junior students.

Government Medical College in Rajasthan’s Barmer has taken disciplinary action against 80 students after an inquiry into complaints that seniors subjected juniors to obscene WhatsApp messages, verbal abuse and mental harassment.

The college administration imposed the penalties following an investigation and recommendations from its Anti-Ragging Committee.

Thirteen students have been permanently expelled from the hostel. Six have been suspended from academic activities for 60 days, while seven others have been barred from classes for 30 days.

Another 11 students have received 30-day hostel suspensions. The administration also issued strict warnings to 34 students, saying further involvement in ragging or similar misconduct could result in immediate expulsion from the college.