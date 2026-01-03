UGC takes cognisance of Himachal ragging case, orders fact-finding probe

A pall of grief and outrage hangs over Dharamshala after the death of a 19-year-old college student, an incident that has now drawn the attention of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and exposed disturbing allegations of ragging, sexual harassment and institutional apathy.

Taking serious cognisance of the case, the UGC has constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the circumstances that led to the student’s death on 26 December, after she fell ill, allegedly following ragging by fellow students and sexual harassment by a professor. In a statement, the commission said it would leave no stone unturned.

“The University Grants Commission has taken serious cognisance of the tragic incident at a Dharamshala college. A fact-finding committee will be constituted. Culprits will not be spared and stringent action will follow. Student safety is paramount,” it said.

The case has already led to criminal action on multiple fronts. Four students of a government college in Dharamshala have been booked on charges of ragging, while a professor of the same institution has been named in a separate case of sexually harassing the young woman, who later succumbed to her illness.