Freshers allege ragging by seniors at RG Kar medical college hostel

A fresh storm of controversy has broken over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, with disturbing allegations of ragging surfacing from one of its hostels, casting a long shadow over the campus once again.

According to sources within the medical college, first-year students have accused their seniors of subjecting them to harassment under the guise of routine “introductions”. The administration, sources said, has taken note of the complaints and is keeping a close watch on the unfolding situation.

The allegations come at a time when RG Kar Medical College remains under intense public and institutional scrutiny following the 2024 rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor on the campus — a crime that shook the conscience of the state and led to the conviction of civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, who is now serving a life sentence in a correctional home.

The latest complaints have emerged from Maniktala Hostel, a facility officially earmarked exclusively for first-year students. Hostel regulations permit only freshers to reside there, yet allegations suggest that several second-year students have been staying in the hostel, raising troubling questions about possible violations of established rules.