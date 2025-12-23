Freshers allege ragging by seniors at RG Kar medical college hostel
Sources say first-year students have accused seniors of harassment under the pretext of “introductions”
A fresh storm of controversy has broken over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, with disturbing allegations of ragging surfacing from one of its hostels, casting a long shadow over the campus once again.
According to sources within the medical college, first-year students have accused their seniors of subjecting them to harassment under the guise of routine “introductions”. The administration, sources said, has taken note of the complaints and is keeping a close watch on the unfolding situation.
The allegations come at a time when RG Kar Medical College remains under intense public and institutional scrutiny following the 2024 rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor on the campus — a crime that shook the conscience of the state and led to the conviction of civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, who is now serving a life sentence in a correctional home.
The latest complaints have emerged from Maniktala Hostel, a facility officially earmarked exclusively for first-year students. Hostel regulations permit only freshers to reside there, yet allegations suggest that several second-year students have been staying in the hostel, raising troubling questions about possible violations of established rules.
As per the complaints, first-year students were allegedly subjected to intimidation and humiliation in multiple forms. Some have claimed they were verbally abused during so-called introduction sessions, while others alleged that attempts were made to physically assault them. Tensions reportedly flared further after the juniors approached the authorities, with the accused seniors allegedly retaliating by attacking the complainants.
Sources said the college authorities summoned the second-year students named in the complaints and issued them a warning. However, the situation is said to have remained volatile, with a subsequent altercation erupting between first- and second-year students on a public road, during which fresh threats were allegedly hurled at the juniors. The aggrieved students later submitted a detailed written complaint to the administration narrating the sequence of events.
As of the time of filing this report, the college administration had not released any official statement. A senior source at the institution said the matter was under active consideration, adding that “the authorities are examining the allegations and will take necessary steps to ensure that no culture of intimidation or threats is allowed to take root within the institution.”
With IANS inputs
