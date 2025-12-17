SC sends RG Kar doctor rape-murder case to Calcutta HC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred the petitions related to the R.G. Kar Medical College trainee doctor rape and murder case to the Calcutta High Court, requesting its Chief Justice to constitute an appropriate Division Bench to hear the matter.

A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma directed that all case papers be sent to the Calcutta High Court. The top court declined a plea seeking transfer of the proceedings to the Delhi High Court, made by senior advocate Karuna Nundy, who appeared for protesting doctors from West Bengal and the victim’s parents.

The Supreme Court also directed its Registry to provide a copy of the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) status report to the parents of the deceased doctor.

The apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of the case in 2024 following the brutal crime, which triggered nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by medical professionals across the country.