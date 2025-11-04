Three arrested after gunfire exchange in Coimbatore gang-rape case

Three men have been arrested in connection with the brutal gang-rape of a postgraduate student near Coimbatore International Airport, following a dramatic police chase and exchange of gunfire early on Tuesday morning. The shocking crime has sparked widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu.

According to police officials, the 21-year-old victim, a first-year postgraduate student from Madurai studying at a private arts college in Coimbatore, had gone out on Sunday night with her boyfriend, a resident of Ondipudur.

The couple had parked their car in Prithvivan Nagar, located behind the airport, and were chatting when the assault took place around 11 p.m.

Three unidentified men approached the parked car and ordered the couple to step out. When they attempted to flee, the assailants smashed the car window and attacked the young man with a sickle, rendering him unconscious.

The men then dragged the terrified woman into a nearby thicket at knifepoint, where they took turns raping her.

When the victim’s boyfriend regained consciousness around 2 a.m., he contacted the police control room through the emergency helpline. A search operation was immediately launched, and the victim was found about a kilometre away, traumatised and injured.

She was taken to a private hospital for treatment, while her boyfriend was admitted to the Coimbatore Government Hospital.