Durgapur rape case: Two more arrested, total accused now five

In a further development in the alleged gang-rape of a 23-year-old medical student from Odisha in West Bengal's Durgapur, police on Monday arrested two more persons, bringing the total number of accused in custody to five, officials said.

Abhisekh Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, told PTI, “Two more arrests have been made. With this, all five accused have been taken into custody based on the survivor’s complaint.”

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday night, when the second-year private medical college student, originally from Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district, stepped out with a male friend for dinner. According to police, the student was surrounded by three men initially, who snatched her phone when she tried to call for help. Two more men then joined, allegedly gang-raping her. The accused reportedly offered her Rs 5,000 to leave quietly.

The survivor submitted a brief written statement to college authorities, which was later forwarded to police, leading to the registration of an FIR and the launch of a formal investigation. Police determined that the attack took place between 8.00 pm and 8.45 pm.