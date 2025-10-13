Durgapur rape case: Two more arrested, total accused now five
Survivor’s father said her friend fled during the attack; police are probing why he didn’t seek help
In a further development in the alleged gang-rape of a 23-year-old medical student from Odisha in West Bengal's Durgapur, police on Monday arrested two more persons, bringing the total number of accused in custody to five, officials said.
Abhisekh Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, told PTI, “Two more arrests have been made. With this, all five accused have been taken into custody based on the survivor’s complaint.”
The incident reportedly occurred on Friday night, when the second-year private medical college student, originally from Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district, stepped out with a male friend for dinner. According to police, the student was surrounded by three men initially, who snatched her phone when she tried to call for help. Two more men then joined, allegedly gang-raping her. The accused reportedly offered her Rs 5,000 to leave quietly.
The survivor submitted a brief written statement to college authorities, which was later forwarded to police, leading to the registration of an FIR and the launch of a formal investigation. Police determined that the attack took place between 8.00 pm and 8.45 pm.
The male friend who accompanied her is under police detention for questioning, as investigators are examining his conduct during the incident. According to the survivor’s father, the friend fled the scene when the attack began. Police are probing why he did not alert other students or seek help from college authorities.
The three men arrested earlier were remanded to 10 days of police custody by a Durgapur sub-divisional court on Sunday. Searches are ongoing to identify anyone else who may have been involved or have knowledge of the crime.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the home portfolio, announced that “none of the accused will be spared” and raised questions over security arrangements in private medical colleges.
In a show of support, Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) chairperson Sovana Mohanty left for West Bengal to meet the survivor, her family, and local police officials. An Odisha government delegation had visited Durgapur earlier but was reportedly not allowed into the hospital to meet the survivor, who remains under medical observation, receiving treatment for her injuries.
With PTI inputs
