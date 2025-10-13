Can’t find a country where this doesn’t take place: TMC MP on Durgapur gang-rape case

Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday, 13 October, commented on the Durgapur gang-rape case, stating that “there isn’t any society or nation where such cases do not happen,” amid growing criticism of remarks made by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee, speaking on Sunday, had advised that girls should avoid going out at night and questioned why the victim was outside the college premises at 12:30 am, citing a discrepancy with the exit records of the private medical college.

Responding to these comments, Ghosh Dastidar emphasised the rarity and seriousness of such crimes while pointing to legislative measures: “We think this is a heinous crime. We want the perpetrator to be punished. We have passed the Aparajita Bill in the West Bengal Assembly, and then it has gone to Delhi, but the Central government has not allowed it. It is lying with the President. Whatever the government says, the President does. Despite our demand, it has not been passed. So the onus lies on the Central government.”