Can’t find a country where this doesn’t take place: TMC MP on Durgapur gang-rape case
The case has reignited debates on women’s safety, victim protection, and the need for Aparajita Bill to strengthen safeguards in West Bengal
Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday, 13 October, commented on the Durgapur gang-rape case, stating that “there isn’t any society or nation where such cases do not happen,” amid growing criticism of remarks made by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Banerjee, speaking on Sunday, had advised that girls should avoid going out at night and questioned why the victim was outside the college premises at 12:30 am, citing a discrepancy with the exit records of the private medical college.
Responding to these comments, Ghosh Dastidar emphasised the rarity and seriousness of such crimes while pointing to legislative measures: “We think this is a heinous crime. We want the perpetrator to be punished. We have passed the Aparajita Bill in the West Bengal Assembly, and then it has gone to Delhi, but the Central government has not allowed it. It is lying with the President. Whatever the government says, the President does. Despite our demand, it has not been passed. So the onus lies on the Central government.”
The incident occurred on 10 October, when a second-year medical student from Odisha allegedly went out for dinner with a male friend outside her Durgapur campus. According to police reports, a group of men on motorcycles stalked them, making lewd comments. The victim’s friend was chased away while she was dragged to a forested area behind the campus and gang-raped. The assailants also snatched and discarded her mobile phone. She was later found by her friend and others and admitted to a local hospital.
The arrested suspects in the case include Sheikh Reajuddin, Apu Bauri, Firdos Seikh, and a fourth person apprehended on Monday morning. The victim is reportedly a resident of Jaleswar, Odisha.
The remarks by chief minister Banerjee have drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, with party leaders accusing her of “habitual victim-blaming.” Amit Malviya, BJP’s IT cell chief and central observer for West Bengal, highlighted similar past incidents where Banerjee allegedly made statements shifting blame onto victims.
The case has reignited debates on women’s safety, victim protection, and accountability of authorities, as well as the urgent need for legislative action like the Aparajita Bill, which seeks to strengthen safeguards for women in West Bengal.
With IANS inputs
