Odisha: Dalit student gang-raped near Puri beach; 3 held, hunt on for one more

A Dalit college student was allegedly gang-raped near the Baliharchandi temple in Odisha’s Puri district, prompting swift arrests of three accused while a manhunt is underway for another, police said on Tuesday, 16 September.

According to Puri SP Prateek Singh, the 19-year-old victim was with her boyfriend in the Casuarina forest near the temple on Saturday afternoon when a group of youths approached them. The group reportedly clicked photographs and videos of the couple and demanded money in exchange for deleting the footage.

When the couple refused to pay, two of the men allegedly raped the student, while others assaulted her boyfriend and tied him to a tree. The survivor and her partner lodged a complaint at the Puri Sadar police station on Monday evening, Singh said.

Police have since arrested three men, including the prime accused, Siba Sahoo and Manoj Sahoo alias Kalia. “Kalia was tracked down and arrested from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.