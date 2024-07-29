Basement deaths: Atishi directs top bureaucrat to file probe report by 10 pm

Delhi revenue minister Atishi on Monday, 29 July, flagged the delay in submission of magisterial inquiry report on the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre incident in a note to chief secretary Naresh Kumar and directed him to submit the report by 10 pm.

Three IAS aspirants -- Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala -- died after the basement of a building housing Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching institute was flooded following rain on Saturday evening.

There was no immediate reaction from the chief secretary office.

"I had given directions at 11:20 pm on Saturday (27 July) regarding initiating a magisterial enquiry into the deaths of three IAS aspirants in Rajinder Nagar area... A report by the magisterial committee was to be submitted to the office of the undersigned within 24 hours.