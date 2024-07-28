IAS coaching centre owner, coordinator held after 3 deaths, students protest

Three civil services aspirants died on Saturday, 27 July, after the basement of a building housing a coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Department (DFS), a call about waterlogging was received from Rau's IAS Study Circle at around 7 pm on Saturday about the basement of the coaching institute being flooded.

"The caller told us that there was a possibility that some people were trapped. We are investigating how the entire basement was flooded. It appeared that the basement got flooded very fast due to which some people were trapped inside," DCP (Central Delhi) M. Harshavardhan told reporters.

A fire department official said that a total of five tenders were rushed to the site. The basement was full of water when they arrived.

The bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the site during the rescue operation by the NDRF, local police and fire department, the official said.