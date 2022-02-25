Battle for UP: 1,137 cases of poll code violation in 4 phases

"We had also ensured that all the troublemakers, those named in cases of crime, having previous history of electoral offences sign a personal bond or are issued notice and are put behind the bars if the threat persists," the ADG said.



Special arrangements were made for each phase and central armed paramilitary forces were deployed accordingly.



"We also used drones as per the guidelines of the Election Commission," he said.



The Uttar Pradesh Police had also started a 'digital monitoring cell' since campaigning had gone digital. The cell remains functional round-the-clock.



The cell has around 31 policemen headed by an Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer and its strength was boosted recently with 15 trained personnel being added before the elections, taking the total staff count to 46.