Battle for UP: Akhilesh booked for violating model code

During the probe by the SDM Saifai, it came to light that Akhilesh had spoken to the media during polling.



From the site inspection, it became clear that Akhilesh Yadav spoke to the media between the main gate of the polling station and the exit gate.



The Election Commission has said that talking to the media inside the polling station is a violation of the model code of conduct, said the district magistrate.



Also, section 144 is also applicable in the district, under which there is a ban on gathering in large numbers at one place.



Therefore, section 144 has also been violated, besides he had also violated Covid protocol, said the district magistrate.