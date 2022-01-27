Battle for UP: Another BJP candidate chased away in his constituency

Meanwhile, Singh told reporters that, "There were a few men who initially talked to me by introducing themselves as farmers. Later, we found that they were SP workers who tried to disrupt peace. I have requested the district panchayati raj officer to look at the condition of the village and complete all the pending work there. The village head is supporting us and I met many locals who promised to vote for BJP. They are unhappy with the SP candidate as no promises were fulfilled by her."



The sitting MLA from Asmoli is the SP's Pinki Yadav. She had won the seat in 2012 too.



Similar incidents where the BJP candidates have been roughly treated, have been reported from other constituencies as well.



Earlier this week, stones were hurled on the convoy of Manindar Pal Singh, BJP candidate from Siwalkhas constituency in the Chur village of Meerut.



The attack left the window panes of his car broken. Singh was visiting the Jat-dominated village for campaigning when the attack took place. A video of the incident soon surfaced on social media.