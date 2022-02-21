Battle for UP: Aparna Yadav didn't vote in Etawah

When the entire Yadav clan turned out together to cast their votes in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, some key members were conspicuous by their absence.



On Sunday, Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek Yadav and his wife Aparna Yadav, who recently joined the BJP, did not turn up to cast their votes even though their supporters kept waiting till evening.



Mulayam's second wife Sadhana Gupta also did not cast her vote.