Battle for UP: Huge haul of illegal arms by police

The police recovered 12 fully manufactured country made revolvers, partially made revolvers, seven live cartridges, furnish, blower, tools for arms manufacturing, parts and many other articles from the unit, he said.



During initial interrogation of the police, the duo confessed that they were preparing arms to meet the increasing demands of firearms during the Assembly polls. They said that they had chosen forest on the river bank to run their manufacturing unit as the area was rarely visited by people.



They also divulged the names of persons, who had procured illegal arms from them following which the police have intensified efforts to nab them.



Arya said that both the arrested arms manufacturers had long criminal history-sheets with the police.



Meanwhile, the joint team of ATS Varanasi field unit and Dubahar police station arrested five arms smugglers along with five country-made pistols, 10 magazines and a SUV in Ballia district.