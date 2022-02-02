UP: Chargesheet against principal in school girl murder case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the death of a 16-year-old school girl who was allegedly raped and found hanging in a prayer room in the school in 2019, has filed a 2,000-page charge sheet against the former principal of the residential school.



Special public prosecutor (POCSO) Anoop Yadav said: "The charge sheet was filed in the court of additional district judge (POCSO) against the former principal, Sushma Sagar, under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence, giving false information) and provisions of the POCSO Act."



While details of the charge sheet were not known immediately, sources in the special public prosecutor office said that the SIT had found in the principal's office, some letters written by the victim, mentioning instances of "homosexuality" in the school.