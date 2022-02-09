Battle for UP: Owaisi brings hijab row to UP polls

On Tuesday, protests took a violent turn. The matter has spread to other parts of the state as well.



Owaisi said: "The Prime Minister spoke twice in Parliament but never mentioned the situation in Karnataka. National data shows that many Muslim girls between three to 25 years of age have never been to school. This is what the Prime Minister is doing to those who are trying to get educated. Isn't it a joke?"



He further said: "It is evening now and you wait, within minutes, all television channels will start showing how Muslim women are being suppressed in the name of hijab. Why are you in love with our women? What I wear, what my daughter wears, or what my wife wears -- it is none of your business. I won't mind if you don't wear anything at all."