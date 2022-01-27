Battle for UP: Parties hopeful of EC lifting curbs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that was apparently well prepared for the situation, hit the streets first from January 21 onwards with door-to-door campaigning by several top party leaders. The top leaders of other parties are now planning a re-launch of their campaigns.



The Samajwadi Party (SP) withdrew its physical campaigns after the January 14 event at the SP state headquarters in which the former BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini joined the party. The Lucknow police had filed an FIR and the ECI had issued a notice to the SP over the event.



SP spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi, said, "Our national president Akhilesh Yadav and the allies were doing intensive campaigning. The Vijay Rath Yatra was so successful that it became a talking point all over. But the SP and ally leaders withdrew from the campaign scene following the ECI's MCC and Covid guidelines. Also, in the meantime, we are busy strategizing in the war room. The campaign will resume as and when EC allows."



SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has also said, "I am waiting for the ECI. My rath yatra will resume, once permitted, even if it means me riding the rath alone".



Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) spokesperson also said that party chief Jayant Chaudhary will plunge into campaigning as soon as the curbs are relaxed. "Till then we are campaigning door-to-door," he added.