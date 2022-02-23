Battle for UP: Polling begins for fourth phase

In this phase, voting is also taking place in state capital Lucknow which has nine Assembly seats. Of these, eight seats are with the BJP.



Polling is also being held in this phase in Lakhimpur Kheri, which has become a focal point of the farmer protest, especially after the October 3 incident in which four farmers were mowed down by a SUV owned by Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra.



Ashish Mishra was recently released on bail from jail last week.



The opposition has been constantly targeting the BJP over this incident and Mishra's release has further stoked the fires.



This phase is crucial for the BJP which faces the challenge of retaining its 51 seats. The party is facing resistance in the Terai region where BJP MP Varun Gandhi has been speaking up on issues against his own party. He is an MP from Pilibhit, a farmer-dominated constituency.