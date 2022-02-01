Battle for UP: SP workers being issued 'red cards', says Abdullah Azam

Sansaar Singh, Rampur's Additional Superintendent of Police, said, "History-sheeters, gangsters and people who were booked during previous polls have been identified. They will have to submit a bond that they will not cause trouble during elections or else strict action will be taken against them."



Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP), Ankit Mittal, said the potential troublemakers were identified after scanning records in 16 police stations. Most of them are either criminals or anti-social elements.



"We are spreading the information through a public announcement system so that if any of these elements tries to affect the elections, then people can immediately report to police," the SSP said.